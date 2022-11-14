Manifold Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $929,097.47 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $17.02 or 0.00102497 BTC on popular exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $929,097.47 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

