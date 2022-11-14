MAP Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,868.41 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $112,868.41 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

