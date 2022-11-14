Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,491 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

