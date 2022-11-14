Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $142.37 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $451.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.52.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 137,824 shares of company stock worth $26,015,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

