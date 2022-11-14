Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO opened at $63.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

