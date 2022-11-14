Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.30 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

