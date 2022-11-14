Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $90.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $215.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

