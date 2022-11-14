Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
