MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $283.30 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

