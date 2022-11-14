Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,240 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Marten Transport worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,801 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 122.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 432.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,331,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

