Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,926,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.4 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.92. 90,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.75 and its 200-day moving average is $329.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.