Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.89

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 6669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Mativ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $599.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mativ

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,032 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,399.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

