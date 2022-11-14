Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.89

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 6669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
Mativ Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $599.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83.
Mativ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mativ (MATV)
