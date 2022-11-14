Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.95 and last traded at $68.40. Approximately 11,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 442,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,348 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

