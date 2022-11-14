McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

