McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $977,550.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,609. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.19 and its 200 day moving average is $343.14.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

