Mdex (MDX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.40 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $69.78 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,507,574 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

