Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.
Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
