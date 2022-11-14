Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 334,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.04. 85,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,098. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $120.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.