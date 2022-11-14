Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of MHSDF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

