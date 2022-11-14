Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.40

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 14107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$70.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

