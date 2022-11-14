Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $113.02 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $299.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.65.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,086. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

