Metahero Tops One Day Volume of $1.06 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $19.41 million and $1.06 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.69 or 0.01685900 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013848 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.01781119 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

