Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $38,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

