Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank comprises 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Metropolitan Bank worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.73. 782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

