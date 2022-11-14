MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 103,365 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.97. 18,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.