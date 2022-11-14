MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.20. 617,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

