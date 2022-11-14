MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,477 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 275,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

