MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

