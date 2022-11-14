MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $82.78. 59,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

