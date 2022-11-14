MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after acquiring an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $291.84.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.