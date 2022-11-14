MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 33,968 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 537.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,968 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.03. 9,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

