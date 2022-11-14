MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $49.39. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,235. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

