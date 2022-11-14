MGO One Seven LLC Sells 9,737 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $76,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $52,743,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,904,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,504,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.42. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,155. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89.

