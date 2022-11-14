MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $1,286.15. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,247.73.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

