Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.26. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$23.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

