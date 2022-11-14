Mixin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.29 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $86.29 million and $33,878.55 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $144.03 or 0.00872971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002666 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00587318 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.61 or 0.30592461 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Mixin
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
