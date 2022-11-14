Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.
Shares of CMI opened at $248.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.48.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
