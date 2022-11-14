Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 286 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 39.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Stephens boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

