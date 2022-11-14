Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electromed by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 38,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.46.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

