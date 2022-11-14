Morgan Stanley Downgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Equal Weight

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Oscar Health Price Performance
Shares of OSCR opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.75. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Oscar Health by 22.4% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 15.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 512.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 852,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
