Morgan Stanley Downgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Equal Weight

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.75. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Oscar Health by 22.4% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 15.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 512.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 852,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

