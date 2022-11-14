Morgan Stanley Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $88.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

