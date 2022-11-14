Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 369.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.34. 130,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

