Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,370. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.