MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.82

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

MorphoSys Trading Down 29.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

About MorphoSys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

