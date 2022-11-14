Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Position Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,924 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Shares of MWA opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

