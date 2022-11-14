Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.63. 424,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,133,133. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

