Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.84. The company had a trading volume of 105,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,220. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

