Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 136.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. 432,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,983,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

