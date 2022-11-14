Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,606 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.7 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The company has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

