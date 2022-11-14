Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, hitting $288.98. 54,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.92.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

